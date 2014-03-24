WASHINGTON, March 24 A U.S. senator on Monday
asked the federal government to force General Motors to
establish a fund to compensate consumers affected by a
long-running problem that prompted a major recall of some GM
vehicles he characterized as "lethally defective."
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut made
the request in a letter to Attorney General Eric Holder.
Blumenthal is a member of the Senate Commerce Committee that
will investigate GM's handling of the recalls for the
ignition-switch problem.
"I urge that DOJ require that GM establish a fund to fully
compensate consumers who suffered injury, death or damage as a
result of these lethally defective vehicles," Blumenthal wrote,
referring to the Department of Justice.
He added that the civil remedy could be applied even as the
DOJ conducts a criminal investigation into GM taking more than a
decade to recall autos with the flawed parts, which have been
linked to 12 deaths.
Consumer groups already have called on GM to establish a
compensation fund.
GM spokesman Jim Cain would not comment on Blumenthal's
demand.
Cain noted that the new GM, which emerged from bankruptcy,
"did not assume liability for claims arising from incidents or
accidents occurring prior to July 2009."
But he also said, "Our principle throughout this process has
been to put the customer first, and that will continue to guide
us."
Blumenthal also asked Holder to intervene in pending civil
actions stemming from the recall "to oppose any action by GM to
deny responsibility for consumer damages on grounds that those
damages may have resulted from deceptive and fraudulent
concealment and other misconduct by GM."
(Reporting by Richard Cowan in Washington and Ben Klayman in
Detroit; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)