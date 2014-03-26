(Adds timetable for delivering replacement parts in final
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, March 26 A U.S. Senate panel
has scheduled a hearing for April 2 into how General Motors Co
and federal regulators addressed concerns about
malfunctioning GM ignition switches over the past decade, with
vehicle recalls finally announced last month.
The Senate Commerce subcommittee on Consumer Protection,
Product Safety and Insurance said on Wednesday that it will hold
the first in what could be several hearings on the faulty
ignition switches, which have been linked to 12 deaths.
The U.S. House of Representatives' Energy and Commerce
Committee will hold a hearing on the same topic on April 1.
GM's chief executive, Mary Barra, and the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration's acting director, David Friedman,
are expected to testify at both hearings.
In February, GM recalled 1.6 million vehicles over concerns
that the switches could unexpectedly shut off engines and also
make airbags inoperable in crashes.
GM first learned of the ignition switch problems in 2001 and
in subsequent years consumers raised concerns repeatedly.
Congress wants to know why it took GM and the NHTSA so long
to act since the problem first surfaced.
Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri, who chairs the Senate
panel, said in announcing the hearing, "We have to make sure
federal regulators have the tools and information they need to
prevent life-threatening tragedies for consumers."
Also on Wednesday, Barra directly spoke to consumers about
the ignition problem for the first time in five videos posted on
YouTube and on a GM blog. (See here)
In the videos, which each last for less than a minute, Barra
said the company is investigating how it failed to fix the
defects sooner and that she will ensure that this type of
problem never happens again at GM.
In one of the videos called "message to customers," Barra
said: "We will learn from this and we will be a better company."
In a video addressing the delay in recalling the vehicles,
she said: "Clearly the fact that it took over 10 years indicates
that we have work to do to improve our process and we are
dedicated to doing that."
Barra also reiterated in one video that a limited supply of
replacement parts will be at car dealers by April 7 and parts
for every vehicle affected by the recall will be at dealers no
later than October.
