WASHINGTON, March 30 Thousands of documents from General Motors and a federal agency on the automaker's faulty ignition switches provide an "unsettling picture," according to a U.S. congressional committee that received the information.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee said GM had submitted more than 200,000 documents on the ignition switches that have led to the recall of 2.6 million autos and are linked to 12 deaths. The panel said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration submitted about 6,000 documents.

The documents, said Representative Fred Upton, the panel's chairman, "paint an unsettling picture."

On Tuesday, the committee will hold its first public hearing on the recalls. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Jim Loney)