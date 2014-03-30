* Panel also to focus on NHTSA decision-making
* 'Unsettling' information from GM, NHTSA-panel chairman
By Richard Cowan, Eric Beech and Paul Lienert
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, March 30 General Motors Co
approved ignition switches for cars that have been linked
to 13 deaths, even though the parts did not appear to meet the
company's specifications, officials of Delphi Automotive
told U.S. congressional investigators.
In a memo released on Sunday by the House of Representatives
Energy and Commerce Committee, documents provided by GM and a
federal regulator provided "unsettling" information, according
to Republican Representative Tim Murphy, who leads a
subcommittee of the panel.
The memo was released ahead of Tuesday's testimony from GM
Chief Executive Mary Barra, who will appear at the committee's
first public hearing on the recalls. She is likely to be asked
why it took GM so long to identify and address the ignition
switch problem.
The information from Delphi officials was detailed in the
memo, which is mainly a chronology of actions taken by GM and
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration since the
late 1990s and through Friday, when GM expanded its global
recall of cars with defective ignition switches to 2.6 million.
GM switches in Chevrolet Cobalts and other models were prone
to being bumped or jostled into accessory mode while cars were
moving, which would shut off engines and disable power steering,
power brakes and airbags, leading to dozens of crashes.
Delphi told U.S. congressional investigators last week that
GM approved the original part in 2002, despite the fact it did
not meet GM specifications
Congressional investigators also want to know what led
NHTSA, as long ago as 2007 and 2010, to determine that there was
not a safety defect trend with airbags that were failing to
deploy in Chevrolet Cobalts.
"What did NHTSA do to investigate whether a trend existed?
What data did it consider," the committee asked.
The Energy and Commerce Committee said GM had submitted more
than 200,000 documents on the ignition switches. The panel said
the NHTSA submitted about 6,000 documents.
Murphy, a Pennsylvania Republican, did not give details on
what was "unsettling" about the information the panel received.
His statement was accompanied by the memo, prepared by
Republican investigators.
'FRAGILE' SWITCH
According to one entry of the chronology in the memo,
officials of Delphi, which supplied the ignition switches to the
recalled GM cars, told committee investigators that GM had
approved the part, even though sample testing of the ignition
switch torque was below the original specifications set by the
automaker.
The committee, according to aides, does not know GM's
thinking on why it may have approved a part that did not meet
all specifications.
One aide, who asked not to be identified, noted that there
were 60 specifications for the switch and it is not clear what
the significance is of one specification being below-standard.
That is one of the questions the committee intends to ask in
hearings.
GM knew as early as 2001 that it was facing problems with
its ignition switch, but no auto recalls were ordered until
earlier this year.
A February 2005 entry in the congressional committee's
chronology illustrates that engineers were grappling with what
to do about the defective ignition switches.
"Engineers considered increasing or changing the ignition
switch 'torque effort,' but were advised by the ignition switch
engineer that it is 'close to impossible to modify the present
ignition switch' as the switch is 'very fragile and doing any
further changes will lead to mechanical and/or electrical
problems.'"
The committee's memo concludes with a series of questions,
which likely will dominate Tuesday's hearing with Barra.
"Why did GM approve ignition switches that did not meet its
specifications for torque performance? What was GM's assessment
of the implications for performance and safety," the memo asked.
It is also not clear yet which GM engineer approved a
revision to the ignition switch in 2006, and why the change did
not lead to an earlier recall of older model cars to fix the
problem.
