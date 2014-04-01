WASHINGTON, April 1 General Motors has not yet reported to federal regulators the "vast majority" of 133 cases of safety concerns about ignition switches, House of Representatives Democrats said on Tuesday.

The cases, some dating from June 2003, stem from warranty claims and comments from consumers and GM technicians, according to Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

"Yet at the same time GM was receiving these consumer complaints, the company continued to deny any defect," House Democrats said in a memo, adding, that "to this date, GM has not reported the vast majority of these incidents" to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Bill Trott)