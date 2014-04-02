(Adds CEO and NHTSA chief quotes, GM bankruptcy background,
* Feinberg to look at possibly helping victims' families
* 'Disturbing' if GM weighed cost of part replacement-Barra
By Ben Klayman and Eric Beech
WASHINGTON, April 1 General Motors Co CEO
Mary Barra on Tuesday called her company's slow response to
faulty ignition switches linked to at least 13 deaths
"unacceptable," but could not give U.S. lawmakers many answers
as to what went wrong.
After taking an oath at a House of Representatives panel,
Barra kicked off the contentious hearing by declaring, "I am
deeply sorry" for the company's failure to respond quickly to
the safety problem and subsequent deaths.
The questioning became contentious at times but it did not
appear to rattle the GM chief executive, who rose to her current
job in January. However, she repeatedly did not provide the
answers House Energy and Commerce panel lawmakers were seeking,
citing the company's ongoing internal investigation.
Still, during a nearly three-hour appearance on Capitol
Hill, Barra testified again and again that GM had taken steps to
prevent future safety problems from occurring. She labored to
remind lawmakers that the so-called "new GM" she heads was
nothing like the "old GM" that failed to deal with faulty
ignition switches for more than a decade.
Barra was called to testify as part of congressional probes
into GM's delayed recall of 2.6 million vehicles that could have
faulty ignition switches that unexpectedly cause engines to
stall and prevent air bags from deploying and power brakes and
power steering systems to operate normally.
Barra also announced the company had hired a well-known
consultant, Kenneth Feinberg, to examine what steps, if any, GM
might take for families of crash victims. Safety advocates said
the move indicated the company was exploring setting up a
victims' compensation fund.
For all the claims of GM having a new culture, however,
Barra and the three executives seated behind her in the hearing
room have notched more than 120 years of combined employment
with the automaker.
Asked whether GM previously had a culture that would have
put cost considerations over safety, Barra responded, "We are
doing a complete investigation but I would say in general we
have moved from a cost culture, after the bankruptcy, to a
customer culture. We have trained thousands of people in putting
the customer first."
GM emerged from bankruptcy in 2009 with the help of a $49.5
billion U.S. taxpayer bailout.
Representative Henry Waxman, a veteran Democrat who has
spearheaded past attempts to tighten U.S. laws on automotive
safety, bluntly told Barra: "Because GM didn't implement this
simple fix when it learned about the problem, at least a dozen
people have died in defective GM vehicles."
Barra is scheduled to testify on Wednesday to a Senate
panel, which also is investigating her company's handling of the
defective ignition switches. The company also faces a criminal
probe by the U.S. Department of Justice.
GM first learned of a problem with its ignition switches on
Chevrolet Cobalts, Saturn Ions and other models in 2001,
documents have shown, but took no steps to recall any cars until
this past February.
Lawmakers are investigating why GM and regulators missed or
ignored numerous red flags that faulty ignition switches could
unexpectedly turn off engines during operation and leave
airbags, power steering and power brakes inoperable.
David Friedman, acting administrator of the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration, tried to fend off suggestions
that the agency failed to spot the problem, saying, "I wish
these crashes were as simple as they seem to be."
Instead, Friedman said GM failed early on to share links it
had established between the ignition switch problem and the
non-deployment of air bags during crashes.
'HORRIFIC STORIES'
Families of victims killed in crashes involving GM cars held
an emotional meeting with Barra in the company's Washington
offices on Monday night.
The drama inside the packed hearing room, named the "John D.
Dingell" room after the Michigan Democrat with a long history of
advocating for GM, was heightened by more than 10 photographs of
accident victims displayed against one of the walls. Some
victims were from home states of members of Congress serving on
the committee holding Tuesday's hearing.
Many family members have tried, unsuccessfully, to convince
Barra to urge consumers to park all recalled cars and avoid
driving them until repairs are made.
Laura Christian, whose daughter Amber Rose was killed in a
2005 Chevy Cobalt in Maryland, said in an interview after the
meeting, "Everybody was crying the entire time" during the
meeting. "There were horrific stories."
Barra reiterated during her testimony that it was safe to
continue driving the recalled cars as long as no keys or other
items are attached to the lone key inserted into the ignition.
GM's shares closed down 8 cents at $34.34 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
On Monday the company said March sales rose 4 percent from a
year ago, beating analysts' predictions of a 0.5 percent
increase.
Industry analysts and some GM dealers, however, raised
concerns that all the publicity about recalls could begin
eroding sales in April.
Republicans and Democrats on the panel, who usually are at
odds on most issues, were united in aggressively challenging
Barra and GM's performance.
House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton, a
Republican, told Barra: "With a two-ton piece of high-velocity
machinery, there is zero margin for error; product safety is a
life or death issue. But sadly, vehicle safety has fallen
short."
Barra calmly reiterated that the issue of defective ignition
switches only came to her attention on Jan. 31.
She had few answers for lawmakers wanting to know who made
the decision to quietly revise the design of the faulty switch
in 2006, and why GM did not take more seriously dozens of
reports of keys unintentionally moving to the "off" position,
sometimes at high speeds.
Barra said she will learn more from an internal probe led by
Anton "Tony" Valukas, who chairs the law firm Jenner & Block.
"We will learn from this and we will make changes and we
will hold people accountable," she said.
Under intense grilling by lawmakers, Barra said she found
employee statements "disturbing" that cost considerations may
have discouraged the prompt replacement of faulty ignition
switches linked to recall of 2.6 million vehicles.
"I find that statement to be very disturbing. As we do this
investigation and understand it in the context of the whole
timeline - if that was the reason the decision was made, that is
unacceptable. That is not the way we do business in today's GM."
On one of the most sensitive issues in the congressional
investigation of GM, lawmakers asked Barra why the company would
have included ignition switches in its cars even though they did
not fully meet the company's specifications, as revealed in
documents handed over to lawmakers this week.
"There is a difference between a part not meeting
specifications and it being defective," Barra responded.
Pressed on whether the switch was acceptable from a safety
and functionality perspective, Barra said: "As we clearly know
today, it is not."
