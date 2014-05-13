WASHINGTON May 13 The next round of hearings in
the U.S. Senate to probe General Motors' delayed recalls of
vehicles plagued by ignition-switch defects will come after the
company completes its own internal probe, a Senate aide said on
Tuesday.
"Senator (Claire) McCaskill's Consumer Protection
subcommittee does intend to hold a follow-up hearing to gain
more information surrounding the General Motors recall but will
not set a date until after GM's internal investigation into the
matter is complete," panel spokesman Andy Newbold said.
The Senate panel and a House of Representatives Energy and
Commerce subcommittee are looking into the recalls that took GM
more than a decade to conduct after becoming aware of a problem
that has since been linked to at least 13 deaths.
GM has hired attorney Anton Valukas to conduct the internal
investigation.
GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra told Congress in early
April that Valukas' investigation of her company's handling of
the ignition switch problem would be completed in 45-60 days.
That would mean mid-May to June 1 for Valukas to wrap up his
work.
GM spokesman Jim Cain on Tuesday said Barra's timetable
still holds.
A House committee aide said a date for its next hearings has
not yet been set.
In early April hearings, Barra told the House and Senate
committees that she was unable to answer many of their questions
but would return to testify once she gathered information from
Valukas.
The House panel has collected at least 350,000 pages of
documents from the automaker and the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration, which oversees auto safety problems.
Besides Valukas' investigation, GM also has hired attorney
Kenneth Feinberg to examine possible compensation for victims of
crashes related to the faulty ignition switches in Chevrolet
Cobalts, Saturn Ions and other low-cost GM vehicles.
Feinberg's work is expected to wrap up in early June.
The malfunctioning switches have been found to cause engines
to stall, sometimes when operating at high speeds, and to
prevent airbags, power brakes and power steering from operating
as intended.
Senator Dean Heller of Nevada, the senior Republican on the
Senate subcommittee, said that earlier on Tuesday Delphi
Automotive, the manufacturer of the recalled part, delivered
some of the ignition switches to his office.
"As someone who works on cars, it's good to actually hold
them, touch them," Heller said in a brief hallway interview.
