By Nick Carey and Bernie Woodall
FOX LAKE, Ill., July 25 The news about deadly
crashes linked to a faulty ignition switch, followed by wave
upon wave of recalls, did not bode well for General Motors
dealers earlier this year. It conjured visions of worried,
frustrated drivers pouring onto lots like Raymond Chevrolet,
outside of Chicago.
But according to Robbie Long, service director for the
dealer and nearby Ray Chevrolet, what looked like "great
adversity" has turned into an opportunity.
The hundreds of customers bringing old cars into the
family-owned dealerships leave in clean cars with a bucket of
goodies. Some drive home a newly purchased car.
And the repairs, paid for by GM, are modestly
profitable, dealers say, helping to pay general expenses as well
as bringing in customers who might have been lost.
"In many cases these are customers we haven't seen in a long
time or have never met before," said Long. Although the script
is not what the dealership would have written, GM is delivering
sales and service prospects to her door.
Certainly, there are dangers if the dealer doesn't give good
service or if parts are backed up. Some cars are being called in
for more than one problem, and Long says her dealers are careful
to schedule only one visit per car.
"People just don't want to see us that often," she said.
But as of early July, the two dealerships run by brothers
Ray and Mark Scarpelli are humming. Ray's sales were up 13
percent on the year and Mark's were up 20 percent. GM as a whole
posted a 2.5 percent increase in sales in the first half of the
year, just a step behind the industry average of 4.3 percent.
Interviews by Reuters with dealers across the nation found
similar attitudes, for GM, Chrysler and other brands, several of
which have now announced multi-million car recalls.
Don Lee, president of Lee Auto Malls in Maine which has 14
new-vehicle stores, mostly Chrysler and various Japanese brands,
as well as GMC, said recalls provide "an opportunity to look
over the customer's car at no cost to them," which often leads
to more repair business.
More importantly, he said recalls lead to more sales: he
estimates that 15 percent of new car sales at his Chrysler
stores come via the service department. GM this week said that
it had sold 6,600 cars to customers who traded in vehicles with
defective ignition switches.
"Aside from the bad publicity, which is never fun, we
welcome recalls," Lee said.
The General Motors recall offers at least four opportunities
for business: fixing the recalled part, a roughly $250 cost for
the Chevrolet Cobalt ignition switch fix which led the recall
wave; other service and repair work; selling new cars; and, for
those dealers with loaner car fleets, providing transportation
to some waiting customers, paid for by GM.
Several factors have combined to turn what started off as a
pure public relations disaster into a strong sales year for some
GM dealers.
Dealers say GM has responded well to the crisis, with Chief
Executive Mary Barra publicly apologizing for failures and
distancing the "New GM" which emerged from bankruptcy in 2009
from the "Old GM" which made many of the recalled cars. The
automaker has also benefited from a growing economy, and the
highest profile recalls, for ignition switches, mostly affect
discontinued models.
And last but not least, auto recalls have become so common
with 29 million cars called in globally by GM and millions more
by other brands, that consumers are suffering from "recall
fatigue" and are not paying attention, dealers say.
"I think perhaps people worry less about the recalls than
the newspapers do," said Herb Chambers, CEO of Herb Chambers
Cos, the 14th largest U.S. auto dealership group with
dealerships covering several brands in greater Boston.
NEW HIRES
Rummaging through a box in his office, Mark Scarpelli pulls
out packages containing parts for recalls, including a
simple-looking gray plastic sheaf with a piece of black foam. It
is a fix for a seatbelt in the Chevy Traverse, a large SUV. In a
comprehensive safety review that followed the Cobalt recall, GM
found the Traverse seat belt connector could fatigue and
separate over time, and it recalled the vehicles.
The automaker pays the dealership for 45 minutes of labor to
install the new part, said Scarpelli.
AutoNation, the largest U.S. auto dealership group, had
already planned to hire 400 additional auto technicians for its
273 franchised stores in 15 U.S. states. Because of the GM
recall, it will hire "hundreds" more, said CEO Mike Jackson.
However, while analysts had expected recalls by GM and other
car companies to boost AutoNation sales and profits, Jackson
said the overall financial impact of the GM recall on his
business would be negligible.
GM's legal liability from the recalls is unclear, although
it took a $400 million charge this week, which could rise, to
set up a victims fund. It has taken $2.5 billion in charges for
recalls announced this year, which is an average of about $85
per vehicle recalled, although fixes vary in complexity and the
labor needed to implement them. Many of the recalls involve
adding a piece of plastic to a key.
GM declined to discuss recall cost details. The company,
which says it typically repairs 85 percent of cars within two
years of a recall, also pays for campaigns to contact customers,
such as sending a postcard every three months for two years to
remind them their car is part of a recall, managing the fix, and
rental cars.
Analysts say the largest share of the cost is labor.
In the case of the Cobalt ignition switch recall, GM pays
for 0.6 hour of labor for the ignition switch replacement, and a
further 0.9 hour for a related lock cylinder and key
replacement, according to Ray Huffines, owner of the Huffines
Auto Group in Lewisville, Texas, near Dallas.
Labor rates vary by dealer, but at $100 per hour, that would
be $150, with another $89.68 for parts, he said, for a total
$240. Dealers make a profit on the parts and technician labor,
and the work helps pay for other service staff and overhead,
Huffines said by email. A service manager at Raymond Chevrolet
put the total cost of a Cobalt recall fix from his lot at $260
for GM. GM said the repair took 90 minutes and declined to
comment on the cost.
Huffines concluded, "Does the dealer lose money on
recalls? Generally, no. Does the dealer make a very nice profit
on recalls? Generally, no."
The biggest cost to GM, Huffines said, was car rentals
offered to ignition switch recall customers, which could be
$1,000 to $2,500. GM said 83,000 cars had been loaned to
customers.
Dealers with their own fleets of service cars love the
loaner car option. Mike Bowsher, co-chairman of the GM Dealers
Executive Board and president of the Carl Black Automotive
Group, based in the Atlanta area, said his four stores sold 10
cars in one week to people who came in for recall repairs. Some
bought the loaner cars.
Meanwhile, his parts and service business has set records
three months running, thanks to the chance to upsell customers
who might otherwise bypass the dealership for repair work. "I
would have never had a shot at that," he said.
RECALLS, THE "NEW NORMAL"
A massive recall by Toyota in 2009 and 2010 had an immediate
effect on the Japanese auto maker's U.S. sales, in contrast to
GM this year.
GM's recalls have come at a time when the economy is
healthier, and the company has benefited from the fact that the
recalls linked to fatalities are from discontinued models, said
Kelley Blue Book senior analyst Karl Brauer.
There may be a bigger issue, as well: recalls have become
commonplace for almost every auto maker, turning into "white
noise" for consumer, say analysts and dealers alike.
Ray Scarpelli said that with all the other recalls from
other automakers, "customers just see this as the new normal."
(Additional reporting by Tim McLaughlin and Jim Forsyth;
editing By Peter Henderson)