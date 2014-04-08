April 8 General Motors Co is running two
days behind Chief Executive Mary Barra's plan to begin shipping
replacement ignition switches in its massive recall, dealerships
and the company said on Tuesday.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also said
on Tuesday that GM had missed an April 3 deadline to respond to
the agency's request for information about the recall. GM said
it was cooperating fully.
The automaker, which recalled 2.6 million vehicles including
the Chevrolet Cobalt, Saturn Ion and other models, said no parts
to dealerships had been shipped as of late Tuesday afternoon.
Chief Executive Mary Barra had said in an online video that
GM aimed to get the parts out by the beginning of this week.
"Our plan is to have parts at the dealers on April 7th,"
Barra said in a video about the recall, which will last several
months.
Spokesman Greg Martin said GM still expects to begin
shipping parts sometime this week but confirmed none had been
shipped yet. "What Mary should have said is the week of April
7th," Martin said. He did not know the date of her video.
GM dealerships for weeks have been fielding calls from
customers who are anxious to get their vehicles fixed.
"(The phones) just keeps ringing," said Ed Brunton, service
director of Bryner Chevrolet in suburban Philadelphia. "We're
staying pretty busy with it."
GM recalled the vehicles because ignition switches can
unexpectedly turn off engines during operation and leave
airbags, power steering and power brakes inoperable. The company
has linked 13 deaths to the defect.
"We get about 100 inquires a day by phone" about the GM
recall, said Jim Sowers, owner of Jim Butler Chevrolet in
suburban St. Louis. "Nobody has contacted us screaming and
yelling."
Sowers said his dealership has hired three new people to
handle the extra volume of calls about the faulty ignitions.
Scott Fitzgerald, service director at MacMulkin Chevrolet in
Nashua, New Hampshire, said he was unsure how long it would take
to fix the vehicles of his customers.
"I can't answer that," Fitzgerald said. "There are a lot of
vehicles."
In a letter to GM on Tuesday, NHTSA said the company had not
answered more than a third of the 107 questions the agency asked
as part of its investigation into why the automaker waited until
February to order a recall, when it first learned of problems
with the ignition switch more than 10 years ago.
GM responded that it had "fully cooperated" with the
agency, delivering nearly 21,000 documents covering more than
271,000 pages related to the safety recalls.
"We will continue to provide responses and facts as soon as
they become available and hope to go about this in a
constructive manner," GM said in a statement said. "We will do
so with a goal of being accurate as well as timely."
