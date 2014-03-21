(Refiles to correct typographical error in paragraph 2)
WASHINGTON, March 21 U.S. Transportation
Secretary Anthony Foxx asked the department's inspector general
on Friday to review whether federal safety officials properly
investigated reports of problems with now-recalled General
Motors cars linked to 12 deaths and 31 crashes, the
Detroit News reported.
Foxx also said that he has directed the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration and the department's Office of
General Counsel "to jointly and collaboratively conduct an
internal, due diligence review" of the agency's handling of
reports of deaths and complaints, the newspaper reported, citing
a one-page memo.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)