By Ben Klayman
DETROIT May 5 A General Motors Co
engineer who oversaw an internal investigation of the defective
ignition switch linked to at least 13 deaths retired on Monday.
Jim Federico, 56, is a previous direct report to now-Chief
Executive Mary Barra. He had been executive director of global
vehicle integration since September 2013, the No. 1 U.S.
automaker said. Before that he was executive chief engineer for
global subcompact cars and SUVs, and electric vehicles, and he
had worked at GM for almost 36 years.
According to GM documents made public last month by
Congress, Federico had received reports from an engineer in the
company's product investigations department trying to learn the
root cause of air bag failures in GM vehicles. That eventually
led to the defective ignition switch. In 2012, Federico had been
a "champion" of that probe, a term used to identify a senior
executive who marshals internal resources.
GM spokesman Jim Cain said Federico's retirement was his
choice and had nothing to do with the switch recall. "We
congratulate him on his retirement and wish him the very best in
his future endeavors," Cain said.
In an internal announcement of the retirement, GM said
Federico planned to "take on new engineering and design
challenges outside of the auto industry." Federico could not
immediately be reached to comment.
Federico's departure follows the announcement last month
that global engineering chief John Calabrese, 55, would retire
and his job would be split in two to improve vehicle safety.
Company documents provided to congressional investigators show
Calabrese was apprised at least once of major developments of
the internal probe, but his role in the process is not clear and
GM has declined to comment. GM has said Calabrese would remain
through August to help with the transition.
Under Federico's direction, the investigative team analyzed
ignition switches from GM models at a junkyard and asked the
switch supplier, Delphi Automotive, for help.
It was through this process in October 2013 that the team
discovered the switch design had been changed years earlier
under orders from lead switch engineer Ray DeGiorgio, who was
recently suspended by GM. DeGiorgio authorized the design change
but did not change the part number, according to documents. That
led to confusion as investigators tried to understand why some
model years had issues that others did not.
In late January GM began a recall that has grown to include
2.6 million cars globally.
(Additional reporting by Marilyn Thompson in Washington,
editing by Peter Henderson)