DETROIT, June 11 U.S. safety regulators said on
Wednesday that General Motors Co no longer has to pay a
$7,000 daily fine for its failure to supply required documents
about the defective ignition switch linked to at least 13
deaths.
GM, the No. 1 U.S. automaker, will pay about $430,000 in
cumulative fines for not meeting the safety agency's April 3
deadline to answer 107 questions about its recall of 2.6 million
vehicles because of the faulty switch.
By Friday, GM must also pay a record $35 million fine that
the NHTSA levied last month for the company's delay in catching
the defective switch.
GM spokesman Greg Martin confirmed the daily fines had ended
and the company would pay the $35 million fine "under the terms
of the consent order."
Since early this year, the Detroit automaker has been
enveloped in a scandal over why it took more than a decade to
begin recalling low-cost Chevrolet Cobalts, Saturn Ions and
other cars with ignition-switch problems that were causing the
vehicles to stall during operation.
When the engines stalled, air bags failed to deploy during
crashes - some of them fatal - and drivers struggled to control
their vehicles as power steering and brake systems
malfunctioned.
The NHTSA began fining GM on April 4 and ended the penalties
on June 5, when the Detroit automaker turned over an internal
report on where it had fallen short in catching the defective
switch, a NHTSA spokeswoman said. GM dismissed 15 employees and
disciplined five others for their roles in the crisis.
