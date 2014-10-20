DETROIT Oct 20 A program to compensate victims
of a faulty ignition switch in General Motors Co vehicles
has approved two new death claims, bringing the total number of
deaths linked so far to the switch to 29, according to a report
released on Monday by the lawyer overseeing the program.
Since it began accepting claims on Aug. 1, the program has
received a total of 1,517 claims for deaths and injuries,
according to the report by the office of Kenneth Feinberg, who
GM has tapped to run the program. The report listed all of the
claims received and approved as of Friday.
GM has faced criticism for waiting 11 years to begin
recalling millions of cars with ignition-switch problems that
were linked to fatalities.
The switch can slip out of position, stalling the vehicle
and disabling air bags, and the defect led to the recall of 2.6
million vehicles earlier this year.
So far, 56 claims have been deemed eligible for
compensation, including the 29 deaths and 27 injuries, the
report showed.
Overall, the number of claims received for injuries and
deaths was up almost 11 percent from 1,371 last week, according
to the report. The rise is attributable in part to six new death
claims, bringing the total number of death claims received by
the automaker to 184, and to a continuing uptick in the number
of claims for less-serious injuries - those that require
hospitalization but do not cause serious permanent damage - from
1,108 to 1,240.
The program will continue to receive applications until Dec.
31 on behalf of individuals injured or killed in accidents they
say were caused by the switch problem.
GM has given Feinberg, who has overseen compensation
programs for high-profile catastrophes such as the 9/11 attacks
and Deepwater Horizon oil spill, free rein to determine
eligibility criteria and to approve or reject claims. The amount
of compensation has not been capped, but GM has set aside at
least $400 million to cover the costs.
Under the program's protocol, eligible death claims can
expect a payout of at least $1 million, depending on whether the
deceased had any dependents or any other "extraordinary
circumstances" applied.
Once claims are approved, Feinberg's office makes cash
offers to the eligible claimants. It has made 31 offers so far
and 20 families have accepted the awards.
