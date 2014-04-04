CORPUS CHRISTI, April 4 A federal judge
refrained on Friday from issuing an emergency order that would
have parked 2.6 million General Motors Co. cars recalled
for defective ignition switches linked to at least 13 deaths.
U.S. District Court Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos said that
before ruling she would need more time to study briefs submitted
by attorneys for two owners of a recalled GM car and receive
documents from the carmaker's lawyers.
A ruling on the requested "stop drive order" is expected in
the coming days.
Since February, GM has recalled 2.6 millon cars equipped
with the switch. So far this year, GM has recalled a total of
nearly 7 million vehicles, or about the same number recalled in
the previous four years combined.
(Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Terry Wade)