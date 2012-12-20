Dec 20 General Motors Co said on Thursday
it is recalling 145,628 mid-sized pickup trucks globally as the
hood could open unexpectedly due to a possible missing latch.
Of the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon pickups affected by
the recall, 118,800 are in the United States, 15,264 are in
Canada, 7,492 are in Mexico and the rest are exports, GM said.
GM is recalling the model year 2010 to 2012 trucks because
the hood may be missing a secondary hood latch, so if the
primary latch is not engaged the hood could open and block the
driver's view and increase the risk of a crash, according to
documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration.
There are no reports of crashes or injuries related to the
issue, and there are four known cases of the secondary hood
latch being missing, GM said.
GM said it will notify owners and instruct them to inspect
their trucks for the presence of a secondary hood latch or take
the truck to a dealer for inspection. If the secondary latch is
missing, a new hood will be installed, the company said.
Dealers were notified of the issue on Dec. 18 and GM expects
to begin mailing letters to owners on Jan. 17, according to
NHTSA.