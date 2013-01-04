Jan 4 General Motors Co is recalling more
than 69,000 full-size trucks and vans globally that could roll
away after being parked due to a potential steering column
defect, the automaker said on Friday.
The vehicles may have been built with a fractured park lock
cable or a malformed steering column lock actuator gear, and
could roll away after the driver has exited the vehicle,
according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration.
GM said most of the affected vehicles are believed to be
still on dealer lots or in transit to dealers. It said it was
not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the defect.
Only about one in 1,000 of the recalled vehicles are
expected to have the defect, it said.
About 55,000 of the vehicles in the recall are in the United
States, 6,310 are in Canada and 7,084 are exports, GM said.
Another 670 are in Mexico.
Affected vehicles include certain 2013-model Cadillac
Escalade, Escalade EXT and Escalade ESV SUVs; Chevrolet Express
vans, Silverado and Avalanche pickup trucks, and Tahoe and
Suburban SUVs; and GMC Savanna vans, Sierra pickup trucks, and
Yukon and Yukon XL SUVs, GM said.
If the steering column defect is present, a driver could
shift from "park" while the key is removed from the ignition or
the key is in the "off" position, GM said. The transmission also
could be shifted out of "park" with application of the brake
pedal while the key is in the "off" position, or the key may be
rotated to the "off" position and removed while the shifter is
not in "park."
GM said the steering column will be replaced if necessary at
no cost to the vehicle owner. Letters are expected to be mailed
to vehicle owners alerting them to the recall beginning Jan. 22.