DETROIT, April 4 General Motors Co said
it has submitted most of the answers that U.S. safety regulators
sought from the automaker about a defective ignition switch
linked to at least 13 deaths.
In response to the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, GM sent some 200,000 pages of documents to the
safety agency by a Thursday midnight deadline, GM spokesman Greg
Martin said on Friday. The company has provided answers to
nearly 65 percent of the 107 questions that the NHTSA asked, he
said.
"GM is cooperating fully with NHTSA and is keeping the
agency apprised at every step of its progress as it works to
respond to the remaining questions within the special order,"
Martin said in an email.
NHTSA said in a statement it has been receiving documents
from GM and "will take appropriate action based on the agency's
review." The agency did not provide a timetable for making the
documents public.
In addition to the NHTSA, the U.S. Senate and House of
Representatives are investigating why GM took more than a decade
to recall 2.6 million cars to replace the faulty switches. The
largest U.S. automaker also faces a criminal probe by the
Department of Justice.
Without warning, the switches can make vehicle engines stall
while operating, stop air bags from deploying, and power
steering and power brakes from operating.
GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra endured a withering
attack at a Senate hearing on Wednesday that opened with
accusations that the company fostered "a culture of cover-up."
Barra also faced a House panel on Tuesday.
Since February, GM has recalled 2.6 million vehicles. And so
far this year, GM has recalled a total of nearly 7 million
vehicles, or about the same number recalled in the previous four
years combined.
