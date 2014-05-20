DETROIT May 20 General Motors Co said on
Tuesday it is recalling another 2.42 million vehicles in the
United States, raising the number of vehicles it has recalled so
far this year to more than 15 million.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker also said it is doubling the charge
it expects to take in the second quarter to about $400 million,
mostly for recall-related repairs.
GM said the latest affected vehicles are covered by four
recalls, raising the number of U.S. recalls this year to 29.
That includes the high-profile recall of 2.6 million vehicles to
replace defective ignition switches linked to at least 13
deaths.
GM said there have been no fatalities associated with the
latest recalls.
