* Recalls for possible faulty seat belts, transmissions, air
bags, fire issue
* Doubles expected 2nd qtr charge to $400 mln for recalls
* GM has recalled more than 15 mln vehicles so far this year
* Four recalls on Tuesday raise U.S. total this year to 29
(Adds global recall numbers, details, updates stock action)
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, May 20 General Motors Co said on
Tuesday it is recalling another 2.6 million vehicles globally,
raising the number of vehicles it has recalled so far this year
to almost 15.4 million.
The four recalls are the latest announced by the largest
U.S. automaker, the highest profile of which is the recall of
cars with defective ignition switches linked to at least 13
deaths. GM has been criticized by safety advocates and fined by
U.S. safety regulators for not catching the faulty switch
earlier.
GM also said on Tuesday that it is doubling the charge it
expects to take in the second quarter to about $400 million,
mostly for recall-related repairs. In the first quarter, GM took
a charge of $1.3 billion, mostly related to the ignition switch
recall.
The Detroit company said Tuesday's actions raises the number
of U.S. recalls this year to 29. That includes the earlier
high-profile recall of 2.6 million vehicles to replace defective
ignition switches. The total number of recalled vehicles this
year is more than the previous five years combined.
The latest actions cover possible faulty seat belts,
transmissions, air bags and fire issues, and mostly affected
vehicles sold in the United States.
GM said there have been no fatalities associated with the
latest recalls. The actions affect the Buick Enclave, Chevrolet
Traverse, GMC Acadia and Saturn Outlook full-size crossover
vehicles; older-generation Chevy Malibu and Pontiac G6 mid-sized
sedans; and newer versions of the Cadillac Escalade SUV and
heavy-duty Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickup
trucks.
Last week, GM announced five recalls covering almost 3
million vehicles globally and said it would take a
second-quarter charge of about $200 million. It also was fined
by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration a
record $35 million for its delayed response to the defective
ignition switch.
GM is also under investigation by the U.S. Department of
Justice, Congress, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
and several states for its handling of the faulty ignition
switch, which engineers first discovered in 2001. GM has been
criticized for failing to detect the faulty part and for not
recalling the vehicles before this year.
The automaker expects to complete an internal probe of its
handling of the issue within the next two weeks.
The largest of the four new recalls announced on Tuesday
covers more than 1.5 million full-size crossovers from model
years 2009 through 2014 to replace potential defective seat
belts. GM has told dealers to stop selling the newer models
until they are repaired.
The other large recall covers almost 1.1 million
older-generation mid-sized sedans with 4-speed automatic
transmissions where a shift cable could wear out. The total
number of vehicles affected by this recall outside the U.S.
market was not yet available. This is an expansion of a previous
Saturn Aura recall.
GM also put a stop-sale order on the 2015 Cadillac Escalade
and Escalade ESV full-size SUVs, recalling about 1,500 vehicles
because the passenger side air bags may not deploy properly in
an accident. The company said it has emailed the 224 customers
who had taken delivery of the vehicles, telling them not to let
passengers sit in the front passenger seat until the repair has
been made.
The company also recalled 58 heavy-duty versions of its 2015
full-size Chevy and GMC pickup trucks in the United States for
potential fire issues.
GM shares were down 3.1 percent at $33.20 on Tuesday
afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis, Bernard Orr)