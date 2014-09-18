DETROIT, Sept 18 General Motors Co will
recall about 3,200 vans powered by natural gas because of the
possibility of a gas leak that increases the risk of a fire, the
automaker said on Thursday.
GM said it knows of no fires, crashes or injuries related to
this issue.
The alternative to conventional gasoline vans is the 2011 to
2014 model year Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana. There are
3,196 of the vans registered in the United States and another 13
in Canada, GM said.
Gas may leak to the atmosphere from a high-pressure
regulator, GM and safety regulators with the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration said.
GM dealers will fix the vans at no charge, but the parts are
not yet available at dealership service departments, GM said.
The company said it will notify owners when the vans can be
repaired.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; editing by Matthew Lewis)