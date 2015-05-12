DETROIT May 12 General Motors Co will
recall about 522,000 vehicles, including Chevrolet Malibus and
two pickup truck models, due to two different issues, the
company said on Tuesday.
A single "minor" injury and no deaths or crashes have been
reported in relation to the vehicles, GM said.
It said 468,887 Chevrolet Malibu sedans from model years
2011 and 2012 in North America will be recalled because a steel
cable that connects to the safety belt can separate. Most of
those vehicles are in the United States, and some in Canada and
Mexico.
Also, GM is recalling 52,930 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC
Canyon midsized pickup trucks from the 2015 model year because
some seat frame attachment hooks were not properly attached to
the vehicle body. The affected pickup trucks are registered in
the United States and Canada.
The recalls were reported earlier on Tuesday by Automotive
News.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Dan Grebler)