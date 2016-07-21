(Adds worldwide tally, crash reports)
WASHINGTON, July 21 General Motors Co
said on Thursday it was recalling 307,000 older Chevrolet Impala
cars worldwide because the air bags may not deploy in the event
of the crash.
The largest U.S. automaker said the front passenger seat
frame in 2009 and 2010 model Impala cars might rub against and
damage electrical wires, which could cause the air bag fuse to
short. Dealers will add anti-abrasion tape to prevent damage.
GM said it had reports of two crashes and two injuries
linked to the defect. The recall includes nearly 290,000
vehicles in the United States and about 17,000 in Canada.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Lisa Von Ahn)