DETROIT Aug 14 General Motors Co is
recalling 10,315 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vans from
model years 2003-2004 in 20 cold-weather U.S. states and in
Canada because road salt may have corroded a fueling pipe, GM
said.
There are 9,389 vans recalled in the United States and 926
in Canada. The affected vans have "60/40" swing-out driver side
doors.
U.S. safety regulators said there is a higher risk of fire
if the pipe that carries gasoline is corroded.
No injuries or fires have been reported as a result of this
issue, GM said.
GM said owners already have been notified that they can
bring their vehicles to dealers for repairs if necessary.
Dealers will install a new fuel filler neck assembly.