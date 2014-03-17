DETROIT, March 17 General Motors Co will
take a $300 million charge primarily to cover the costs related
to the faulty ignition switches linked to at least 12 deaths as
well as three more recalls it announced on Monday.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker, which will take the charge in the
first quarter, did not provide a breakdown of how much was
related to the ignition-switch recall of more than 1.6 million
older-model vehicles.
GM also said it is recalling more than 1.5 million newer
sport utility vehicles, luxury sedans and full-size vans in
three separate recalls. While there were reports of engine
compartment fires in two dealer-owned Cadillac XTS sedans, the
company said it has received no reports of accidents or injuries
related to the three new recalls.
"I asked our team to redouble our efforts on our pending
product reviews, bring them forward and resolve them quickly,"
GM Chief Executive Mary Barra said in a statement. "That is what
today's GM is all about."
She previously apologized for how GM handled the ignition
switch recall and said the company would take an "unvarnished"
look at the process while making customer safety and
satisfaction the top priority.
"We are conducting an intense review of our internal
processes and will have more developments to announce as we move
forward," Barra said on Monday.
The ignition-switch recall has led to government criminal
and civil investigations, an internal probe by GM and
preparations for hearings by Congress. All ask why GM took so
long to address a problem it has said first came to its
attention in 2001.
GM said that when the ignition switch was jostled, a key
could turn off the car's engine and disable airbags, sometimes
while traveling at high speed. GM has said it received reports
of 12 deaths and 34 crashes in the recalled cars, although
safety advocate groups have urged a deeper investigation,
arguing the number of fatalities involved has been understated.
On Friday, the Detroit automaker was hit with what appeared
to be the fist lawsuit related to the ignition-switch recall, as
customers claimed their vehicles lost value because of the
ignition switch problems. The proposed class action was filed in
a Texas federal court.