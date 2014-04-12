* Ignition switch flaw linked to at least 13 deaths
* Congress probes automaker's failure to fix until 2014
* NHTSA says GM "slow to act" on defects and recalls
By Eric Beech, Paul Lienert and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, April 11 General Motors
engineers were well aware of serious problems with
ignition switches in GM small cars, but rejected several
opportunities to make fixes, according to dozens of confidential
documents released on Friday by a Congressional committee
investigating the deadly defect.
Parts supplier Delphi Automotive also repeatedly
tested switches and found they did not meet GM specifications,
according to emails and other memos.
The internal documents from GM, Delphi and a U.S. safety
agency chart numerous examples of switch failure, of the sort
that led GM earlier this year to recall 2.6 million cars to
replace defective switches now linked to at least 13 deaths.
The documents, the first tranche of some 250,000 pages, were
released by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, which
last week grilled GM Chief Executive Mary Barra on the
automaker's slow response to problems that GM first documented
in 2001.
Committee Chairman Fred Upton, a Michigan Republican, said
the documents illustrate "failures within the system." Other
lawmakers have questioned whether GM's action are criminal.
Meanwhile, a top official with the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration told General Motors in a July 2013 email
that the automaker was "slow to communicate, slow to act" on
defects and recalls.
Still to be answered is whether top GM executives were aware
of the issues early on, as engineers struggled to pinpoint
causes and solutions for ignition switches that could be turned
off inadvertently with the vehicle in motion, causing the engine
to stall and cutting power to steering, brakes and airbags.
GM says it is cooperating with Congress and conducting its
own "unsparing" investigation of the circumstances that led to
the recall.
The documents show the automaker repeatedly elected not to
fix or replace the faulty switches, because there was no
acceptable "business case", an indication the solution was
deemed too expensive.
Federal regulators as early as 2007 were concerned that GM
was dragging its heels on safety measures as consumer complaints
mounted, but top officials at NHTSA never followed through on
staffers' recommendations to open a broad investigation,
according to the documents.
EARLY EVIDENCE OF PROBLEM
It was determined eventually by GM that the switches didn't
have enough torque, the rotational force required to keep them
from moving from the "run" position to "accessory" which shut
down the engine.
A root cause of the problem was a tiny set of parts, called
a detent plunger and spring, that helped keep the ignition key
in position while the car was running.
A GM engineer at the automaker's mid-Michigan test track
encountered an early problem with the switch while driving a
prototype of the 2003 Saturn Ion in July 2001.
An internal GM memo on the incident noted that a "tear down
evaluation on the switch revealed two cause of failure. Low
contact force and low detent plunger force." The memo said both
issues were resolved with newer parts, and the case was closed
that November, less than a year before the all-new Ion went into
production. One of the engineers who signed off on the fix was
Ray DeGiorgio, the designer of the switch.
DeGiorgio was one of two GM engineers placed on paid leave
earlier this week as GM continues an internal investigation of
the recall. GM did not explain the move and DeGiorgio could not
be reached for comment.
Supplier Delphi submitted a batch of Ion switches in
December 2001, but informed GM that its tests showed many of the
switches did not meet GM's torque specifications, according to
GM validation documents. Nevertheless, GM approved the parts for
production in May 2002, another document shows. The first Ion
rolled off the line in August that year.
GM was already beginning to monitor customer complaints
about engines stalling in the Ion in 2003, but noted
"technicians are rarely able to duplicate the concern."
FAULTY COBALT SWITCHES
In the meantime, the automaker had begun to develop a
sibling to the Ion, the 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt. While testing
some of the first cars off the assembly line in October 2004,
engineer Gary Altman noted that "the driver's knee bumped the
key in such a manner as to turn off the ignition."
Altman, the program engineering manager for the Cobalt and
Ion, was the second GM engineer put on paid leave this week for
undisclosed reasons. He could not be reached for comment.
Engineers considered possible remedies, but it was decided
that "the tooling cost and piece price are too high" and the
lead time required to make the change too long. The case was
closed in March 2005, with engineer Blendi Sullaj noting, "None
of the solutions represents an acceptable business case."
Problems persisted with engines stalling in the Cobalt,
which GM engineers by then had traced to the faulty switches.
In another document, Delphi engineers on June 14, 2005,
discussed a request from GM that they perform an analysis on the
switch.
"Cobalt is blowing up in their face in regards to turning
off with the drivers knee," wrote Delphi engineer John Coniff.
A second GM investigation in June 2005 for stalling engines
in the Cobalt resulted in a recommendation to provide an
ignition key insert to customers, but no change in the faulty
switch because the "business case (was) not supported" to
redesign the part.
Another group of GM engineers in September 2005, in an email
chain, discussed postponement until fall 2008 of a proposal to
implement a new switch on the Cobalt, Ion and companion
vehicles, because the change would add $400,000 in retooling
cost, plus an additional 90 cents per vehicle.
Lori Queen, the top executive overseeing GM's small car
team, challenged the delay, saying, "I'm not sure it's ok to
wait." She could not be reached for comment.
REDESIGNED SWITCH
DeGiorgio began working with Delphi engineers to implement a
more modest change to the existing switch, according to several
GM and Delphi documents.
DeGiorgio signed off on a redesigned switch without a new
part number, according to a Delphi internal memo dated May 27,
2006. Since the redesigned switch, which was installed that fall
in 2007 Cobalts and Ions, carried over the old part number, it
was harder for GM investigators in later years to trace and
pinpoint problems in the cars.
DeGiorgio, in a 2013 deposition in a Georgia lawsuit against
GM, denied any knowledge of or involvement in the 2006 design
change on the switch.
MORE DOCUMENTS
With "much left to examine," according to Upton, the House
panel, as well as a Senate panel conducting its own
investigation, is expected to take weeks examining the load of
materials collected from GM, Delphi and NHTSA.
Both panels held hearings last week. Additional hearings are
expected later this spring or into summer, when Barra and other
GM executives are expected to testify.
According to one document obtained by the committee, Barra,
who assumed the top position in January, received an email in
2011 pointing to steering problems in GM models that later were
recalled.
That email cited a New York Times story dated Oct. 3, 2011,
which reported on NHTSA deliberations concerning Saturn Ions and
Chevrolet Cobalts that were experiencing steering problems
related to a loss of power.
The email to Barra, however, does not mention ignition
switch problems, something the new CEO said she became aware of
just last December. GM said the two issues were "completely
separate".
Congress is trying to determine whether GM officials failed
to react in a timely way to the critical safety defect and
whether NHTSA regulators also may have failed to carry out their
duties.
Frank Borris, head of NHTSA's Office of Defects
Investigation, said in a July 2013 email to GM executive Carmen
Benavides that the company was more difficult to work with than
other automakers and he cited six instances in which the agency
disagreed with GM on safety issues. This was the same email that
accused GM of being "slow to communicate" and "slow to act" on
details and recalls.
Some members of Congress already are discussing the
possibility of passing legislation to increase civil and
criminal penalties for automakers' failure to react quickly to
safety concerns and to tighten reporting requirements in crashes
involving fatalities.
