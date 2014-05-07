(Adds details and reaction from senators, paragraphs 4-9)
WASHINGTON May 7 The U.S. Department of
Transportation has rebuffed a call by two Democratic senators to
advise owners of 2.6 million recalled General Motors cars to
stop driving them until they are repaired.
In letters sent on Tuesday to Senators Edward Markey of
Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut,
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx wrote that "such an action
is not necessary at this time."
It could take months for GM to replace faulty ignition
switches in Chevrolet Cobalts, Saturn Ions and other models that
have been linked to at least 13 deaths.
Foxx said the department's National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration "is satisfied that for now," until the repairs
are made, the safety risk posed by the ignition switch defect is
mitigated by GM's recommendation that the cars be operated with
only the key in the ignition switch and no other keys or fobs
attached.
The added weight is thought to cause the switches to turn
from the "on" position to an "accessory" position that causes
car engines to turn off. It also has resulted in air bags not
deploying in crashes and power steering and brakes not operating
as intended.
In a statement reacting to the agency's decision, Blumenthal
and Markey said, "We remain extremely concerned that GM and
NHTSA are not doing enough to convey the seriousness of this
defect to owners of the affected cars, unnecessarily putting
more lives at risk."
The senators have voiced concerns about GM's warning that
driving over rough roads also could cause the recalled cars to
turn off.
Foxx noted that GM has tested the cars over a variety of
conditions, including potholes, panic stops and angled railroad
crossings. He said NHTSA reviewed GM's tests "and believes the
information supports GM's position that the subject vehicles are
safe to operate" provided the ignition key is not attached to
other items.
Two committees of Congress are investigating why it took GM
more than a decade after discovering a safety problem to recall
vehicles.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jim
Loney)