By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, June 10 General Motors Co Chief
Executive Mary Barra said on Tuesday that no more employee
dismissals were planned relating to the company's handling of a
defective ignition switch linked to at least 13 deaths.
"We feel we've taken the appropriate actions as it relates
to the ignition switch recall," Barra told reporters ahead of an
annual shareholders meeting, when asked whether GM would dismiss
or discipline any more staff for the company's poor handling of
the faulty part.
Since early this year, the Detroit automaker has been
enveloped in a scandal over why it took more than a decade to
begin recalling low-cost Chevrolet Cobalts, Saturn Ions and
other cars with ignition-switch problems that were causing them
to stall during operation.
When those engines stalled, air bags failed to deploy during
crashes - some of them fatal - and drivers struggled to control
their vehicles as power steering and brake systems
malfunctioned.
GM fired 15 employees last week and five were disciplined
due to their handling of the switch recall. It announced the
departures along with the results of an internal probe.
Barra said Tuesday the internal report was a fulcrum for
change.
"It's not about putting behind us, it's about using the
learnings and the failing that we had, to make sure that we
improve the whole development process and the culture, which
we're continuing to work on," she said.
The company plans to set up a fund to compensate victims of
crashes linked to the faulty switches. GM has said the number of
deaths linked to the defective part may rise and Barra
reiterated on Tuesday that fund administrator Kenneth Feinberg
would determine that number.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)