WASHINGTON, June 18 General Motors Co
Chief Executive Mary Barra is returning to Capitol Hill on
Wednesday to face intense questioning about whether the
automaker has a grip on the safety crisis that has enveloped it
this year, as recalls connected to ignition-switch issues
continue to grow.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker has come under fire from the
Justice Department, lawmakers and other authorities probing why
it waited more than a decade to recall 2.6 million cars with an
ignition-switch flaw that has been tied to at least 13 deaths.
Barra's latest turn in the congressional hot seat comes just
days after GM recalled more than 3 million additional vehicles
that apparently suffer from a separate ignition defect.
GM has not tied any fatalities to that defect.
The automaker has portrayed the additional recalls as the
product of its thorough review of all safety issues since the
ignition-switch recalls were first announced in February.
But lawmakers last week immediately pounced on the mounting
recalls as potential evidence of bigger safety problems at GM.
For the hearing on Wednesday, House Energy and Commerce
Committee Chairman Fred Upton said he wants "straight and honest
answers" about what got the company into the mess and how GM is
fixing it.
"GM's work to restore drivers' confidence is far from over,"
Upton said in a statement to Reuters.
GM has issued 44 recalls this year totaling about 20 million
vehicles worldwide, which is more than total annual U.S. vehicle
sales. Of the recalls this year, nearly 6.5 million of the
vehicles were recalled for ignition switch-related issues,
including more than half a million Chevrolet Camaros on Friday.
The ignition-switch problems can cause the cars to stall
during operation. Because of the engine stalls, air bags failed
to deploy during crashes - some of them fatal - and drivers had
difficulty operating their vehicles because power steering and
brake systems also malfunctioned.
Analysts said they are expecting lawmakers to give Barra
rough treatment on Wednesday.
"I don't expect it to be a cakewalk," said Michelle Krebs, a
senior analyst with AutoTrader.com. "I think there will be
increased questions about how safe all of the vehicles are in
light of all these recalls."
GM plans to address the ignition switch issue in the 3
million cars recalled this week by replacing or modifying keys
to eliminate a slot in the end of the key. The slot allows a
dangling key ring to slip to one side and pull the ignition key
out of the run position.
A spokesman said the ignition switches did not need to be
replaced, even though they were "slightly" below the company
specification for torque -- the force needed to move the switch
out of the run position.
A better, if more costly solution would be to "change the
ignition system to a more robust design," said Sandy Munro,
owner of a Detroit-area engineering consulting firm that does
work for both automakers and the U.S. government.
Munro described the key fix as "cheap, quick and temporary."
Barra, in her prepared testimony which was made public on
Tuesday, said GM is addressing any and all safety concerns. She
also said the company is committed to change.
"I want this terrible experience permanently etched in our
collective memories. This is a tragic problem that never should
have happened. And it must never happen again."
Barra will appear with Anton Valukas, the GM-hired
investigator who delivered a report earlier this month that
spared top executives and pinned blame on lower-level engineers
and lawyers.
The report said those employees either did not appreciate
the danger of the flaw or did not share the risk with their
superiors.
GM and Barra have so far weathered the scandal with few
signs of permanent damage. The automaker's May U.S. sales were
up 12.6 percent from the prior year, well above analyst
expectations, and its share price is slightly
stronger than just before the announcement of the first
ignition-related recall on Feb. 13.
Brian Johnson, analyst at Barclays Capital, said he is
viewing the recently announced recalls as the result of a
"deep-dive catch-up" on safety issues, including many minor
ones.
He said Barra will need to show on Wednesday that GM is
aggressively pursuing organizational and cultural changes.
"They need to communicate to Congress that they've done a
thorough job, and to Wall Street that most of these major
recalls are behind them."
