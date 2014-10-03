DETROIT Oct 3 General Motors Co said on
Friday it is recalling 524,384 cars and sport utility vehicles
globally in two actions dealing with potential latch and loose
part issues.
The recalls of Cadillac and Saab SUVs and Chevrolet Spark
small cars raise the No. 1 U.S. automaker's total number of
recalls this year to 71, affecting almost 30 million vehicles.
The highest profile is the recall affecting 2.6 million cars
with defective ignition switches linked to at least 23 deaths.
GM said it is recalling 430,550 Cadillac SRX and Saab 9-4X
SUVs for possible loose joint and worn threads in the rear toe
link assembly that could cause the vehicle to wander at highway
speed and if it separates, increasing the risk of a crash.
GM said it was aware of three crashes and two injuries as a
result of the issue.
Dealers will replace the SUVs' rear toe link assembly as
needed. The recall affects SRX SUVs from model years 2010
through 2015 and 9-4X SUVs from 2011 and 2012 model years.
Of the recalled SUVs, 290,107 are in the United States and
the rest are in Canada, Mexico and are exports.
The Detroit company also recalled 93,834 newer Chevrolet
Spark cars because corrosion can cause the secondary hood latch
striker to stick in the open position, increasing the risk of
the hood opening unexpectedly during driving and increasing the
risk of a crash. The cars are built in South Korea.
GM said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths
related to this issue, but in documents filed with U.S. safety
regulators at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
it cited two cases in the United Kingdom and one in Denmark
where the vehicle hood opened while the customer was driving.
During its investigation, GM said it discovered the suspect
secondary hood latch failed a 10-year component level corrosion
test in November 2013, according to documents filed with NHTSA.
By February 2014, GM said it determined that the anticorrosion
coating was deficient and it began applying a different coating
in late July.
GM's investigation revealed 10 warranty cases in the United
States with premature corroding of secondary hood latches,
according to the NHTSA documents.
The cars affected by the recall are from the 2013 through
2015 model years.
About 13,000 of the affected cars are still at U.S. dealers
and will not be sold until they are repaired, GM said. Of the
cars recalled, 89,294 are in the United States, with the rest in
Canada, Mexico and exports.
Customers will be notified and dealers will replace the
cars' hood strikers when parts are available, GM said.
