(Adds stop-sale on new mid-size pickup trucks)
DETROIT Oct 3 General Motors Co said on
Friday it was recalling 524,384 cars and sport utility vehicles
globally in two actions dealing with potential latch problems
and loose parts and would stop sales of two new truck models
with potential air bag defects.
The latest recalls, which involve Cadillac and Saab SUVs and
Chevrolet Spark small cars, bring the number by the No. 1 U.S.
automaker to 71 this year, affecting almost 30 million vehicles.
The highest profile is the recall of 2.6 million cars with
defective ignition switches linked to at least 23 deaths.
GM also said it had told U.S. dealers on Thursday to stop
selling the newly introduced 2015 Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon
mid-sized pickup trucks in advance of a recall to fix a
potential air bag defect.
The company said it was recalling 430,550 Cadillac SRX and
Saab 9-4X SUVs for possible loose joint and worn threads in the
rear toe link assembly that could cause the vehicle to wander at
highway speed and if it separates, increasing the risk of a
crash.
GM said it was aware of three crashes and two injuries
resulting from the problem.
Dealers will replace the SUVs' rear toe link assembly as
needed. The recall affects SRX SUVs from model years 2010
through 2015 and 9-4X SUVs from 2011 and 2012 model years.
Of the recalled SUVs, 290,107 are in the United States and
the rest are vehicles exported to Canada, Mexico and other
markets.
HOOD LATCH PROBLEM
The Detroit company also recalled 93,834 newer South
Korea-built Chevrolet Spark cars because of a risk of the hood
opening unexpectedly during driving, increasing the likelihood
of a crash.
GM said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths
from this problem, but in documents filed with the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration it cited two cases in the
United Kingdom and one in Denmark where the vehicle hood opened
while the customer was driving.
During its investigation, GM said it had discovered the
suspect secondary hood latch failed a 10-year component level
corrosion test in November, the documents said. By February, GM
determined that the anticorrosion coating was deficient, and it
began applying a different coating in late July.
GM's investigation revealed 10 warranty cases in the United
States with premature corroding of secondary hood latches,
according to the NHTSA documents.
The cars affected by the recall are from model years 2013
through 2015.
About 13,000 of the affected cars are still at U.S. dealers
and will not be sold until they are repaired, GM said. Of the
cars recalled, 89,294 are in the United States, with the rest in
Canada, Mexico and other countries.
Customers will be notified, and dealers will replace the
cars' hood strikers when parts are available, GM said.
In the case of the Colorado and Canyon, which went on sale
last month, GM said deployment of the trucks' driver-side air
bags could be disrupted because of connections wired incorrectly
during manufacturing. It said it was not aware of any crashes,
injuries or deaths resulting from this problem.
GM said it had not determined the number of trucks to be
recalled, but most are still at the Missouri plant where they
were built, and only a small number have been sold.
The company said any affected vehicles were safe, but free
loaner cars would be available by request.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and Lisa Von Ahn)