WASHINGTON Oct 4 General Motors Co said
on Saturday it was recalling more than 57,000 vehicles in the
United States for potential problems ranging from a wiring
problem in the steering column to inadvertent shutdown of the
engine.
The recall of 57,182 vehicles in three categories came a day
after GM recalled 524,384 cars and sport utility vehicles
globally for different problems. The No. 1 U.S. automaker now
has issued 74 recalls this year, affecting some 30 million
vehicles.
Saturday's recalls included 46,873 Pontiac G8s from 2008 and
2009, and Chevrolet Caprices marketed as police vehicles between
2011 and 2013. GM said the cars' ignition keys could be
accidentally knocked out of the "run" position by the driver's
knee, shutting off the engine and air bags. GM, which has a
reconfigured key to solve the problem, said it was aware of one
crash but no injuries or fatalities in the recalled vehicles.
A total of 10,005 Cadillac CTS-Vs from the model years 2004
through 2007 and STS-Vs manufactured from 2005 to 2007 also were
recalled because of potential overheating in their fuel pump
modules, which the automaker will replace.
A loose electrical connection in the steering column led GM
to recall 304 Chevrolet Sonics. GM will repair the bad
connection, which could restrict full deployment of air bags in
a crash.
A GM statement said it was unaware of any crashes, injuries
or fatalities related to the recalled Cadillacs and Sonics.
GM's most serious recall involved 2.6 million cars with
defective ignition switches linked to at least 23 deaths.
On Friday, the company said it was recalling 430,550
Cadillac SRX and Saab 9-4X SUVs for possible loose joint and
worn threads in the rear toe link assembly that could cause the
vehicle to wander at highway speed and could possibly even
separate, with the risk of causing a crash.
The Detroit company also recalled 93,834 newer South
Korean-built Chevrolet Spark cars because of a risk of the hood
opening unexpectedly during driving.
GM said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths
from this problem, but in documents filed with the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration it cited two cases in the
United Kingdom and one in Denmark where the vehicle hood opened
while the customer was driving.
GM also said it had told U.S. dealers on Thursday to stop
selling the newly introduced 2015 Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon
mid-sized pickup trucks in advance of a recall to fix a
potential air bag defect.
