NEW YORK Nov 9 General Motors Co ordered
half a million replacement ignition switches almost two months
before it alerted federal safety regulators of the issues that
prompted a recall of millions of vehicles, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing email exchanges between the automaker
and its supplier Delphi Automotive Plc.
The email exchanges, which took place in mid-December 2013
between a GM contract worker and Delphi, indicate GM placed an
"urgent" order for 500,000 replacement switches on Dec. 18, a
day after a meeting of senior executives, the newspaper said. GM
announced its recall in February 2014. (on.wsj.com/142qQhn)
Representatives for GM and Delphi Automotive did not
immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the matter.
"This is simply mind-blowing in its raw evilness," said Bob
Hilliard, lead counsel for the personal injury and wrongful
death plaintiffs in the Federal Multi District Litigation
against General Motors.
"GM should have notified its customers immediately to take
all weight off of their keychains. By the time GM actually
ordered these parts, it had to have already spent months making
the decision to place the order," Hilliard said in a statement.
GM has faced criticism for waiting 11 years to begin
recalling millions of cars with ignition-switch problems that
have been linked to fatalities. The switch in question can slip
out of position, stalling the vehicle and disabling air bags.
The defect led to the recall of 2.6 million vehicles earlier
this year.
So far, 61 claims have been deemed eligible for
compensation, including 30 deaths and 31 injuries.
A federal judge in Manhattan has set Jan. 11, 2016, for the
first trial in consolidated litigation against General Motors
over a series of safety issues, including a faulty ignition
switch.
