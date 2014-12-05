(Refiles to fix typo in paragraph 2, adds word "of" after
DETROIT Dec 5 General Motors Co
disclosed on Friday that it recalled more than 2,400 of its new
mid-sized pickup trucks in the United States and Canada to fix a
previously announced air bag issue.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker has announced a large number of
recalls this year, mostly due to the discovery of faulty
ignition switches that could cause them to slip out of position,
cutting power to air bags, steering and brakes. Those defective
switches, which led to the recall of 2.6 million vehicles in
February, have been linked to at least 36 deaths.
GM told dealers in October to stop selling the newly
introduced 2015 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon pickups to fix
an air bag wiring issue. At the time, it did not
say how many vehicles were affected and did not elaborate on the
exact problem.
GM said in documents posted online on Friday by the U.S.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that 2,432 trucks
were affected. They contained driver air bag connections wired
incorrectly during manufacturing which affected the two-stage
air bag system by reversing the deployment sequence and
disrupting the timing of the driver air bag stages. The issue
will cause the driver air bags to not function as designed and
potentially increases the risk of injury.
GM discovered the issue on Sept. 30 during testing by a
company technician. Dealers are reprogramming the inflatable
restraint sensing and diagnostic module at no cost to the
customer.
A GM spokesman said more than 70 percent of the recalled
trucks have been repaired and there had been no reports of
crashes or injuries related to the issue.
Of the affected trucks, 2,283 are in the United States and
149 in Canada, the GM spokesman said.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; editing by Matthew Lewis)