April 10 General Motors Co said it had
placed two engineers on paid leave as part of an investigation
into defective ignition switches that led to a recall of 2.6
million cars.
"This is an interim step as we seek the truth about what
happened," Chief Executive Mary Barra said in a statement. (r.reuters.com/zan48v)
At least 13 deaths in Saturn Ions, Chevrolet Cobalts and
other car models have been linked to the faulty ignition
switches, which can cause the engine to turn off suddenly,
disabling the air bags and making steering and braking more
difficult.
