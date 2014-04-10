(Adds details on GM charge and expansion of recall)
April 10 General Motors Co said on
Thursday it had placed two engineers on paid leave as part of an
internal investigation into defective ignition switches linked
to 13 deaths and the global recall this year of 2.6 million
cars.
Reuters has confirmed that the engineers are Ray DeGiorgio
and Gary Altman.
Also on Thursday, GM said it will take a
higher-than-expected charge of $1.3 billion in the first
quarter, primarily to cover the cost of recall-related repairs
and courtesy transportation, compared with the previously
announced $750-million charge.
The automaker said U.S. dealers, in addition to replacing
ignition switches on the recalled cars, will replace ignition
lock cylinders because ignition keys can be removed while the
engine is running. The issue could cause a vehicle to roll away
and crash.
GM said it is aware of "several hundred complaints" of keys
coming out of ignitions on the recalled cars, and at least one
rollaway incident and crash that caused one injury, but no
reported fatalities.
The recalled cars include the Chevrolet Cobalt and Saturn
Ion, and span model years 2003-2011.
DeGiorgio designed the original switch for the 2003 Saturn
Ion that went into production in August 2002. Versions of that
switch were used in other GM models, including the Chevrolet
Cobalt, that are also part of the global recall.
GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra, testifying last week
before Congress, was challenged by Democratic Senator Claire
McCaskill, who said "a culture of cover-up" caused DeGiorgio to
deliver untruthful testimony about his knowledge of the
defective ignition switch during his deposition last year for a
lawsuit related to a fatal 2010 crash in Georgia.
DeGiorgio said then that the Ion/Cobalt switch was "one of
my first ignition switches." The defective switch was redesigned
in 2006, according to GM. DeGiorgio denied in his deposition
that he knew of the change, but U.S. congressional investigators
produced an internal GM document showing DeGiorgio had signed
off on the change in April 2006.
"He lied" about his knowledge of the defective part,
McCaskill said. Barra said she had seen indications of that as
well, but she wanted to let the company probe run its course
over the next two months.
Repeated attempts by Reuters to contact DeGiorgio have been
unsuccessful.
Altman was the program engineering manager on the Ion and
Cobalt. In a deposition in the same 2013 lawsuit, Altman was
asked by the plaintiffs' attorney whether GM had made a business
decision in 2005 not to fix the switch. He replied, "That is
what happened, yes."
Altman did not return a phone call Thursday seeking his
comment.
On Thursday, Barra said the engineers were placed on leave
after she was briefed by Anton Valukas, who is heading GM's
internal investigation. Valukas is the chairman of Jenner &
Block. GM has worked with Jenner & Block since 2002, and at
least two of the automaker's former top attorneys, Robert
Osborne and Elmer Johnson, were partners at the Chicago law
firm. {ID:nL2N0M715B]
"This is an interim step as we seek the truth about what
happened," Barra said in a statement. (r.reuters.com/zan48v)
Some members of Congress have expressed interest in calling
GM engineers, including DeGiorgio, to testify at hearings that
will likely come this spring or summer.
"There are still many unanswered questions about who else
was involved and the extent of the breakdown," House Energy and
Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton and Oversight and
Investigations Subcommittee Chairman Tim Murphy said in a joint
statement.
"Ms. Barra testified that she did not have knowledge of the
issue, but just how far up the chain did the communications go?
What did they know and when did they know it?" added Upton, a
Michigan Republican and Murphy, a Pennsylvania Republican.
The faulty ignition switch can be bumped from the "RUN"
position to "ACCESSORY," which can cause the engine to turn off
suddenly, disabling the air bags and making steering and braking
more difficult.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is fining
GM $7,000 a day for missing an April 3 deadline to provide
information about the recall.
The regulator said on Tuesday that the automaker had not
responded to over a third of its questions by the deadline.
GM shares were up slightly at $33.72 in mid-afternoon on
the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen about 17
percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit, Sagarika Jaisinghani in
Bangalore and Richard Cowan in Washington; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and David Gregorio)