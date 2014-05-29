May 29 A suspended General Motors Co
engineer who worked on the defective ignition switch at the
heart of a massive recall told congressional investigators that
he had forgotten ordering a change to the switch, when he
testified in a deposition last year, the New York Times
reported.
GM engineer Ray DeGiorgio did not say anything to the
congressional investigators to suggest that Chief Executive Mary
Barra knew about the defective switch before she took the top
job at the company this year, the Times said, quoting people
familiar with the session.
DeGiorgio, who was suspended by GM on April 10, designed the
switch for the 2003 Saturn Ion and other models, including the
Chevrolet Cobalt, which have been recalled. GM has linked 13
deaths to accidents related to the switch.
The defective switch was redesigned in 2006 without a change
to the part number, which later confused investigators looking
into crashes of the now-recalled cars. Congressional
investigators produced an internal GM document showing DeGiorgio
had signed off on the change in April 2006.
In a deposition last year for a lawsuit related to a fatal
2010 crash in Georgia, DeGiorgio denied that he knew of the
change. The New York Times reported that he told congressional
investigators recently that at the time of the deposition, he
had forgotten about the change, because it was part of a package
of changes.
General Motors was not available for comment outside regular
business hours and did not respond to a request to make
DeGiorgio available.
(Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee and Peter Henderson)