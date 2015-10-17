Oct 16 General Motors Co has discovered
another ignition switch problem among its pickup trucks and SUVs
that can cause engines to stall, but it was discovered before
anyone was hurt, the Associated Press reported.
The carmaker is recalling about 3,300 big pickup trucks and
SUVs mostly in North America to correct the issue that causes
engines to turn off and also disables power steering, power
brakes and possibly air bags, the AP reported. (apne.ws/1PxFilm)
The problem was discovered by an employee who owned one of
the trucks and informed higher-ups. GM quickly moved to recall
the trucks, keeping the number relatively small, a spokesman for
GM told AP.
GM was not immediately available for comment outside regular
U.S. business hours.
The recall involves some 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC
Sierra light-duty pickups, 2015 heavy-duty pickups and 2015
Chevy Suburban and Tahoe SUVs, AP said.
GM said it has had five reports of engines shutting off but
no crashes or injuries were reported. Dealers will replace the
ignition lock housing, AP reported.
Earlier this month, the carmaker said it would recall 31,685
SUVs in North America to repair a manufacturing defect in the
windshield wiper motor that may overheat.
In September, General Motors reached agreements to settle
significant portions of civil litigation brought against it over
faulty ignition switches that prompted the recall of millions of
vehicles and was linked to 124 deaths. The deals were announced
alongside GM's $900 million settlement with U.S. prosecutors to
end a criminal probe into the switch problems.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)