WASHINGTON, March 22 Federal authorities are
investigating whether General Motors hid an ignition
switch defect when it filed for bankruptcy in 2009, The New York
Times reported on Saturday.
The Justice Department's investigation of the automaker
includes a probe of whether GM committed bankruptcy fraud by not
disclosing the ignition problem, a person briefed on the inquiry
told the Times on Friday, the paper said.
Authorities are also investigating whether GM understated
the defect to federal safety regulators, the Times said.
The ignition switch problems led to the recall of 1.6
million vehicles last month.
GM has handed over documents to federal investigators in New
York, the person, who was not identified, told the Times.
The automaker cannot comment specifically on the Justice
Department investigation, spokesman Greg Martin said in an email
on Saturday. "We are cooperating fully with authorities on
several fronts and we will continue to do so," he said.
The investigation is being run by FBI agents and federal
prosecutors who worked on the fraud case against Toyota that
ended in a $1.2 billion settlement last week, the paper said.
On Wednesday, GM was hit with a lawsuit demanding that the
company be held liable for allegedly concealing ignition
problems before its 2009 bankruptcy.
GM is a different legal entity than the one that filed the
2009 bankruptcy that shook the U.S. economy. The so-called new
GM is not responsible under the terms of its bankruptcy exit for
legal claims relating to incidents that took place before July
2009. Those claims must be brought against what remains of the
"old" or pre-bankruptcy GM.
But the proposed class action, filed in federal court in
California, said plaintiffs should be allowed to sue over the
pre-bankruptcy actions "because of the active concealment by Old
GM and GM."
The lawsuit also said GM was responsible for reporting to
the federal government any safety-related problems for cars made
before its bankruptcy.
It is one of several lawsuits filed against the company
since the recall was announced.
