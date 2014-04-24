WASHINGTON, April 24 General Motors is facing five different government probes in connection with its recent recalls, the automaker said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

GM said it is being investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a state attorney general, and Congress. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Beech and Sandra Maler)