BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he was not currently thinking about ways to change the BOJ's present policy mix.
WASHINGTON U.S. Justice Department investigators have identified criminal wrongdoing in General Motors Co's (GM.N) failure to disclose a defective ignition switch, and they are negotiating what is expected to be a record penalty, the New York Times reported on Friday.
Citing people briefed on the inquiry, the Times said a settlement could be reached as soon as this summer. The final number is still being negotiated, but it is expected to exceed the $1.2 billion paid last year by Toyota for concealing unintended acceleration problems, according to the newspaper.
NEW YORK/LONDON Gold dropped to an eight-week low on Tuesday as safe-haven demand continued to fade in the wake of Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French election and as expectations for tighter U.S. monetary policy lifted bond yields.