UPDATE 4-ESPN concerns drag on Disney, shares dip
May 9 A decline in subscribers and higher programming costs at cash-cow ESPN weighed on shares of Walt Disney Co on Tuesday, overshadowing a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street estimates.
WASHINGTON May 22 U.S. Justice Department investigators have identified criminal wrongdoing in General Motors Co's failure to disclose a defective ignition switch, and they are negotiating what is expected to be a record penalty, the New York Times reported on Friday.
Citing people briefed on the inquiry, the Times said a settlement could be reached as soon as this summer. The final number is still being negotiated, but it is expected to exceed the $1.2 billion paid last year by Toyota for concealing unintended acceleration problems, according to the newspaper. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)
MONTREAL/PARIS May 9 A United Nations agency has launched an effort to craft global guidance for the use of laptops and other portable electronics in passenger aircraft cabins after selective bans by the United States and Britain upset airline passengers as well as Middle Eastern carriers.