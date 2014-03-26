* GM has recalled 1.6 million vehicles over ignition switch
* California suit claims more vehicles have similar problem
* California suit seeks class action status
* Lawsuits say GM concealed knowledge of ignition defect
(Adds class action suit filed in California including vehicles
not recalled by GM)
By Jessica Dye
March 25 A lawsuit against General Motors Co
filed this week in San Francisco seeking class action
status includes plaintiffs who own cars outside GM's recall of
1.6 million vehicles.
The suit claims that a wider set of GM vehicles than the
company has recalled have faulty ignition switches. Chevrolet
Cobalt cars made as late as 2010 had poor placement of the
ignition switch that made it easier for drivers to inadvertently
bump keys into the "accessory" position which, the suit filed by
a coalition of U.S. law firms claims, renders airbags useless in
a crash.
Most of the vehicles GM has recalled are Cobalt cars from
model years 2005 to 2007 or Saturn Ion cars from model years
2003 to 2007.
A separate wrongful-death lawsuit, filed in Alabama by a
former employee of Delphi Automotive, maker of ignition
switches supplied to GM, claims the automaker concealed
information about the ignition switch responsible for a crash
that killed his daughter.
That lawsuit was brought by Steve Smith in Alabama state
court on Monday and names GM as a defendant, as well as Delphi
which supplied the ignition switch to GM.
Both lawsuits were filed on Monday.
GM in February recalled 1.6 million vehicles and issued
related service bulletins to dealers with suggested remedies in
2005. GM has linked the ignition switch problems
to 12 deaths. The company has apologized for how it handled the
recall.
The suit seeking nationwide class action status involves 13
named plaintiffs from nine states and the number of plaintiffs
is expected to grow, according to a statement by one of law
firms involved, Grant & Eisenhofer.
The Grant & Eisenhofer statement lists 10 law firms
representing the plaintiffs.
Both the California-filed and the Alabama-filed lawsuits
claim that GM knew of problems with ignition switches on some of
its vehicles as early as 2001 but failed to take the proper
steps to fix the defects.
A spokeswoman for Delphi did not immediately return a
request for comment.
GM's communications office on Tuesday declined to comment on
either lawsuit.
"We are recalling all of the vehicles that were manufactured
with the specific ignition switch involved with this condition,"
said a GM spokesman in an emailed statement.
But the lawsuit filed in San Francisco covers owners of
Cobalt cars made from 2005 to 2010, beyond the scope of 2005 to
2007 model years covered in the GM recall.
From 2008 to 2010, GM sold nearly 400,000 Chevrolet Cobalt
cars in the United States. Model years start ahead of calendar
years. GM sold more than 200,000 Cobalt cars in calendar year
2007, according to auto industry research firm Autodata.
The lawsuit does not include Saturn Ions beyond the scope of
the 2003 to 2007 model years recalled by GM.
GM's "own engineering documents reflect that the defects
transcend just the ignition switch and also include the
placement of the ignition switch" on the steering column,
according to the California-filed lawsuit.
The wider lawsuit claims that GM engineers suggested one
remedy that was rejected by the company that would have called
for a protective covering, or shroud, around the ignition switch
that would have kept a driver from forcing the key into the
"accessory" position.
DELPHI WORKER ALABAMA LAWSUIT
Smith, the former Delphi employee, claimed that his
daughter, Aubrey Wallace Williams, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet
Cobalt on a highway in Alabama when the ignition switch failed,
causing the engine to shut off and turning off power in the
vehicle. The car became uncontrollable and crossed into a
different lane where it struck an 18-wheeler truck, the
complaint said. Williams was killed instantly, it said.
Smith retired about three years ago. He did not design, work
on or have any other involvement with the ignition switch,
according to his lawyer, Jere Beasley of the firm Beasley Allen.
GM has faced a growing number of lawsuits since the recall
was announced. Numerous proposed class actions have been filed
by customers who say their vehicles lost value or were unusable
as a result of the defect.
GM has also been hit with at least one wrongful death
lawsuit on behalf of three teen-age girls who were injured or
killed in a 2006 accident involving a recalled 2005 Chevy
Cobalt.
(Additional reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by
Noeleen Walder, Matthew Lewis and Cynthia Osterman)