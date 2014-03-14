By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, March 14 General Motors was hit with a
lawsuit on Friday from customers who said their vehicles lost
value because of ignition problems that prompted a recall of 1.6
million cars.
The proposed class action, filed in federal court in Texas,
said GM knew about the problem since 2004, but failed to fix it,
creating "unreasonably dangerous" conditions for drivers of the
affected models.
"GM's mishandling of the ignition switch defect....has
adversely affected the company's reputation as a manufacturer of
safe, reliable vehicles with high resale value," the lawsuit
said.
GM did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.
GM did not recall the cars until February, despite learning
of problems with the ignition switch in 2001 and issuing related
service bulletins to dealers with suggested remedies in 2005.
In announcing the recall, GM said that when the ignition
switch was jostled, a key could turn off the car's engine and
disable airbags, sometimes while traveling at high speed. GM has
said it received reports of 12 deaths and 34 crashes in the
recalled cars.
The plaintiffs are seeking damages from GM that include
compensation for loss of the use of their vehicles and repairs
and diminished resale value.