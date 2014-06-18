June 18 A new lawsuit says General Motors Co
should compensate millions of car and truck owners for
lost resale value, potentially exceeding $10 billion, because a
slew of recalls and a deadly delay in recalling cars with
defective ignition switches has damaged its brand.
According to a complaint filed on Wednesday with the federal
court in Riverside, California, GM hurt customers by concealing
known defects and valuing cost-cutting over safety, leading to
roughly 40 recalls covering more than 20 million vehicles this
year alone.
It said this has caused a variety of late-model vehicles to
lose roughly $500 to $2,600 in resale value.
Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, which filed the lawsuit, said
the case could be worth more than $10 billion, and is the first
seeking to force GM to pay a potential 15 million car and truck
owners, not just those whose vehicles were recalled, for damage
to its brand and reputation.
A GM spokesman, Greg Martin, declined to comment on the
lawsuit. He said that many customers and analysts recognized the
strength of the GM brand and that the market recognition has
resulted in increased sales, transaction prices and residual
values.
The lawsuit painted a "disturbing picture" of GM's approach
to safety, including how "in truly Orwellian fashion" the
largest U.S. automaker would encourage employees to avoid words
such as "bad" and "failed," and use euphemisms such as "issue"
or "condition" rather than "problem" when discussing defects.
"GM's egregious and widely publicized conduct and the
never-ending and piecemeal nature of GM's recalls has so
tarnished the affected vehicles that no reasonable consumer
would have paid the price they did when the GM brand meant
safety and success," the complaint said.
The plaintiff is Anna Andrews, a resident of La Quinta,
California. She said she would not have bought her used 2010
Buick LaCrosse, or would have paid less for it, had GM done a
better job of disclosing vehicle defects.
Her lawsuit seeks class-action status for people who owned
or leased GM vehicles sold between July 10, 2009, and April 1,
2014, or who later sold such vehicles at cut-rate prices.
Vehicles affected by the earlier ignition-switch recalls are
not included in the lawsuit. Thirteen deaths have been linked to
those vehicles.
The case is Andrews v. General Motors LLC, U.S. District
Court, Central District of California, No. 14-01239.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Jessica Dye in New York;
editing by Matthew Lewis)