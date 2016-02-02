By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 2 General Motors Co has
asked a judge to reject efforts by a lawyer who first publicly
exposed a faulty ignition switch in GM vehicles to undo a
settlement fund resolving 1,380 death and injury lawsuits.
In a separate filing, the lead counsel for people suing over
the defect called attempts to undo the settlement fund "both
disappointing and disingenuous" and joined GM in asking U.S.
District Judge Jesse Furman of Manhattan to reject motions filed
last week by Georgia-based lawyer Lance Cooper.
Cooper said that one of the lawyers leading federal switch
litigation, Robert Hilliard, struck the settlement mostly to
enrich himself and his own clients, an allegation Hilliard
denied.
Furman is overseeing federal litigation that hit GM after
its 2014 recall of 2.6 million vehicles over defective ignition
switches that can slip out of place and have been linked to
nearly 400 injuries and deaths.
Cooper had accused Hilliard of working with General Motors
to cut a mutually beneficial deal and strategy. GM and the lead
counsel for plaintiffs both denied that claim.
The settlement was announced in September, alongside a
separate resolution with shareholders over GM's recall. GM said
it would take a $575 million charge related to those
settlements.
Cooper has asked Furman, who oversees federal switch
lawsuits, to rescind approval of the settlement fund, and to
remove Hilliard and co-counsel Steve Berman and Elizabeth
Cabraser from lead roles in the litigation.
Cooper's motions were filed days after the abrupt dismissal
of a first bellwether, or test, trial when evidence surfaced
calling the plaintiff's testimony into question.
Cooper said that lead counsel bungled that case and excluded
other attorneys from the process.
Lead counsel said they had worked tirelessly and
cooperatively for all plaintiffs. Although the bellwether fell
apart, they defended their selection and said that their work on
that case would ultimately benefit other plaintiffs.
GM and lead plaintiffs' counsel also said Cooper waited more
than a month to object to Furman's order, despite a 14-day
cutoff for such filings.
Cooper could not immediately be reached for comment and a GM
spokesman said the filing spoke for itself. Hilliard and Berman
said the motions were baseless sideshows.
"This is a legally fallow attempt to undermine years of hard
work and cooperative effort," Hilliard said.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Grant McCool)