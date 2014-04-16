* GM has recalled 2.6 mln vehicles over ignition-switch
defects
* Company's 2009 bankruptcy offers protection from
pre-bankruptcy claims
* Dozens of lawsuits have been filed since recall began in
February
(Adds statement from U.S. senator, paragraphs 7-8)
By Jessica Dye
April 16 General Motors Co said it would
ask a U.S. court to bar lawsuits related to actions before its
2009 bankruptcy, signaling a tougher stance toward legal claims
stemming from its recent recall over faulty ignition switches.
GM has said it is protected from liability for claims
related to incidents that occurred before it exited bankruptcy
in 2009, and has taken steps to raise those issues with the
court by filing motions to stay recall-related lawsuits while it
asks that bankruptcy court to clarify the extent of that
protection.
In a filing with the U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of Texas on Tuesday, GM asked for a stay on litigation
related to ignition claims until a judicial panel on
multidistrict litigation decides on a motion to consolidate the
case with other lawsuits and the bankruptcy court rules on
whether the claims violate GM's 2009 bankruptcy sale order.
The company earlier filed a similar motion with the U.S.
District Court for the Northern District of California seeking a
stay on pending litigation.
The plaintiffs in those cases have claimed they bought or
leased vehicles that had an ignition switch defect. The defect
has been linked to the deaths of at least 13 people and the
recall of 2.6 million GM vehicles.
GM said it would shortly file a motion in the Bankruptcy
Court for the Southern District of New York to enforce an
injunction contained in its sale order, which the company said
bars plaintiffs from suing the reorganized company for any
claims related to the predecessor company.
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat,
said in a statement Wednesday that the filings "demonstrate
clearly" GM's intent to use the bankruptcy process to block
lawsuits, and urged judges to deny it that protection.
"Regardless of these legal battles, the company should simply
do right by these victims and establish a compensation fund that
will make them whole," Blumenthal said in the statement.
Since it began to recall vehicles in February, GM has been
hit by dozens of lawsuits on behalf of individuals injured or
killed in crashes involving recalled cars, as well as customers
who said their vehicles lost value as a result of the company's
actions.
A spokesman for GM, Greg Martin, said in an email on
Wednesday that it was premature to comment on the litigation. He
reiterated that GM had "both civic and legal obligations" in the
matter, as GM Chief Executive Mary Barra told members of
Congress during testimony earlier this month.
JUDICIAL DAY OF RECKONING?
GM emerged from bankruptcy protection in 2009 as a different
legal entity than the so-called old GM. Under those terms, "new
GM" shed liability for incidents predating its exit from
bankruptcy, and any lawsuits related to pre-bankruptcy issues
must be brought against what remains of old GM.
That protection has outraged some safety advocates,
politicians and plaintiffs' lawyers, who have called on GM to
either waive bankruptcy protection or establish a fund to
compensate victims whose claims might otherwise be barred.
They have said that because GM allegedly covered up problems
with the switch for more than a decade, and received support
from the U.S. government during its bankruptcy, it should not
fight against plaintiffs' attempts to seek payment for their
injuries.
Plaintiffs' lawyers have also accused GM of fraudulently
concealing its knowledge of the defect, and said that as a
result, it was not entitled to protection from liability.
"As a result of GM's conduct, especially in light of the
taxpayer bailout of that company, they've lost the right to
impose their view as to what's best for my clients and the other
class members," said Adam Levitt of Grant & Eisenhofer, a lawyer
for plaintiffs in the California case.
A lawyer for the Texas plaintiffs, Robert Hilliard of
Hilliard Munoz Gonzales, said that whether the case is resolved
in federal district court or bankruptcy court, "there will soon
be a judicial reckoning" for the company.
GM announced on April 1 that it had retained lawyer Kenneth
Feinberg to help assess legal options, adding that the company
would take up to 60 days to evaluate the matter.
Feinberg has administered funds to compensate victims of the
Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the BP Plc oil spill and Boston
Marathon bombing.
Safety advocates said the move indicated that the company
was exploring the creation of a victims' fund, although GM has
not confirmed that.
GM has said it is working to obtain replacement parts for
affected customers. Barra said in an interview with NADA-TV
posted online on Tuesday that the replacement ignition switches
"are flowing now" and reiterated the company's position that the
customer stands at the center of its decisions.
The Texas case was in Re: Charles Silvas and Grace Silvas
vs. General Motors LLC in the U.S. District Court, Southern
District of Texas, No. 2:14-CV-00089
