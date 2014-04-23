(Adds other plaintiffs filing objection, in paragraphs 17 and
18)
April 22 General Motors Co filed a motion
in a U.S. court to enforce a bar on lawsuits stemming from
ignition defects in cars sold before its 2009 bankruptcy as it
fights proposed class action litigation that seeks to set aside
the restriction.
Plaintiffs suing the company also filed a proposed class
action lawsuit in Manhattan bankruptcy court on Monday, seeking
an order declaring that GM cannot use the bankruptcy protection
to absolve itself from liabilities.
The faulty ignition switch has been linked to at least 13
deaths and the recall of 2.6 million GM vehicles.
GM emerged from bankruptcy protection in 2009 as a different
legal entity from the so-called old GM. Under those terms, the
"new GM" shed liability for incidents predating its exit from
bankruptcy, and any lawsuit involving pre-bankruptcy issues must
be brought against what remains of old GM.
"New GM's recall covenant does not create a basis for the
plaintiffs to sue new GM for economic damages relating to a
vehicle or part sold by old GM," the company said in a filing on
Monday in the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New
York.
The motion did not address claims stemming from accidents,
including personal injury and wrongful death. GM has said it is
committed to replacing the defective switches in cars.
"GM has taken responsibility for its actions and will keep
doing so," spokesman Jim Cain said in an emailed statement.
The company recognizes its "civil and legal obligations
relating to injuries" tied to the recall cars, Cain said, adding
that GM has retained lawyer Kenneth Feinberg to advise it of its
legal options.
Feinberg is known for his work in administering special
payment funds for high-profile catastrophes like the Sept. 11,
2001 attacks and the BP Plc oil spill.
Late on Tuesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Gerber in New
York issued an order setting a procedural conference for May 2
to determine how the case should move forward, saying that "no
substantive matters will be decided."
Also on Tuesday, GM said it was restructuring its
engineering operations to improve the quality and safety of its
vehicles.
Since it began to recall vehicles in February, GM has been
hit by dozens of lawsuits on behalf of individuals injured or
killed in crashes involving recalled cars, as well as customers
who said their vehicles had lost value as a result of the
company's actions.
The plaintiffs have said they bought or leased vehicles that
had the defective ignition switch and accused GM of fraudulently
concealing its knowledge of the defect. As a result, they said,
the company was not entitled to protection from liability.
"GM's argument suggests that the U.S. Government would have
agreed to extend $40 billion of taxpayer money for GM's
restructuring, and supported shielding it from liability through
the sale order, had it known of GM's intentional misconduct,"
the plaintiffs said in their lawsuit.
In its filing, GM asked the court to direct the plaintiffs
to stop suing new GM for claims that are barred by the
bankruptcy sale order and the injunction, and to dismiss the
earlier claims.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs declined to comment.
Other plaintiffs' lawyers are also joining in. Late on
Tuesday lawyers for plaintiffs filed an objection saying the
applicable bankruptcy court orders on which new GM now bases its
request for protection are unenforceable against the ignition
switch claimants.
"GM's filing last night was a pre-emptive attempt to
dominate the discussion about its so-called concern for the
damages caused by defects it has been aware of for nearly ten
years," Mark Robinson, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in a
statement.
Last week, GM sought a stay on lawsuits involving the
ignition claims until a judicial panel on multidistrict
litigation decides on a motion to consolidate the case with
others and the bankruptcy court rules on whether the claims
violate GM's 2009 bankruptcy sale order.
