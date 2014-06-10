June 9 Victims of the crash of a Saturn Ion in
2004 have filed a lawsuit against General Motors Co to
reopen a settlement and accusing the automaker of fraud.
Candice Anderson, 21, the driver of the Saturn Ion, was
negotiating a curve in the road in Texas when the car went off
the road and hit a tree.
Anderson suffered multiple injuries while her co-passenger
and boyfriend, Mikale Erickson, 25, died.
Erickson's family and Anderson sued the company in U.S.
District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on Monday
alleging the that the automaker "watched silently" as Anderson
was indicted and prosecuted for a felony offense, despite
knowing all along that the defective vehicle was at fault.
"GM placed 100 percent of the blame on a 21-year-old
innocent girl and ended up paying $75,000 to settle the entire
case," attorney Robert Hilliard of law firm Hilliard Munoz
Gonzales, representing Erickson's family and Anderson, said in a
statement.
This year GM has recalled 2.6 million older model cars,
including Chevy Cobalts and Saturn Ions, to replace defective
switches that can cause engines to shut off while driving,
leading to a sudden loss of power steering, power brakes and
failure of air bags to deploy in a crash.
Last week the company dismissed 15 employees, including
several high-ranking executives, for their roles in matters
relating to faulty ignition switches in older GM cars.
General Motors declined to comment.
The law firm is also representing the families of Amy
Radermaker, Seyde Chansuthus and Amber Marie Rose, victims in
other accidents linked to faulty GM ignition switches.
The case is Anderson v. General Motors, U.S. District Court
for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 14-538.
