NEW YORK Nov 9 A U.S. judge on Monday said that
General Motors Co may be liable for punitive damages in
lawsuits it faces over an ignition switch problem that prompted
the recall of millions of vehicles last year.
The ruling from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Gerber in
Manhattan could increase GM's financial exposure to claims for
injuries, deaths or lost vehicles value stemming from the 2014
recall. However, Gerber said that the company's liability for
punitive damages would be generally limited to its conduct or
knowledge after its 2009 bankruptcy, or that which its employees
"inherited" from the pre-bankruptcy predecessor.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye)