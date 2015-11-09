(Adds GM comment in paragraph 6)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK Nov 9 General Motors Co may be
liable for punitive damages in lawsuits it faces over an
ignition switch problem that prompted the recall of millions of
vehicles last year, a U.S. judge said on Monday.
The decision from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Gerber in
Manhattan could increase GM's financial exposure to claims for
injuries, deaths or loss of vehicle value stemming from the 2014
recall.
Unlike compensatory damages, which are meant to make up for
plaintiffs' losses, punitive damages are designed to punish
defendants for egregious or negligent conduct, and to deter
future misbehavior.
However, while his ruling leaves punitive damages available
in some cases, Gerber said plaintiffs could not argue that
post-bankruptcy "New GM" was liable for what pre-bankruptcy "Old
GM" "knew or did."
"Punitive damages may be sought against New GM to the extent
- but only the extent - they are based on New GM knowledge or
conduct alone," Gerber wrote. New GM may also be responsible for
employee knowledge or documents it "inherited" from Old GM, he
added.
Robert Hilliard, who represents GM plaintiffs, called the
ruling a win, but GM spokesman Pat Morrissey disputed that
characterization, saying it was "not a victory for plaintiffs."
GM's 2009 bankruptcy essentially split the company, with New
GM purchasing profitable business operations and Old GM
retaining burdensome liabilities. New GM agreed to take on
liability for post-sale injuries or deaths involving Old GM
vehicles.
GM has invoked its limited liability to combat some lawsuits
it has faced since it was discovered last year that ignition
switches in older vehicles could slip out of place, causing them
to stall and cutting power to brakes, air bags and steering.
One question Gerber was called upon to resolve was whether
New GM's assumed liabilities included claims for punitive
damages. Plaintiffs said they did, and New GM disagreed.
Gerber's decision will now be applied to individual lawsuits
by the judges overseeing them, including U.S. District Judge
Jesse Furman, who presides over more than 200 consolidated
lawsuits in Manhattan federal court.
In September, GM announced that it had reached agreements to
settle about 1,380 injury and death cases for an undisclosed
sum. At least six unsettled suits have been slated for trials
starting early next year.
The company is also facing proposed class actions brought by
customers who said the ignition switch problems and related
safety recalls from last year caused their vehicles' value to
plummet.
